Worker recovering after being buried in construction accident near Park City

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.

The Park City Fire District said it received a report of a person being completely buried at the site on Upper Evergreen Drive in Summit Park around 5:30 p.m.

Sean Briley (via Park City Fire District)

The construction crew and first responders dug the buried individual out, who was then taken to the hospital. The fire district said the victim was conscious and breathing.

It was not stated what led to the worker being buried, but photos from the scene show large rocks and dirt that appeared to have slid down a small cliff-like wall surrounding the construction site.