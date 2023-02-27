Worker killed in snow-related construction collapse in Providence

PROVIDENCE, Utah — A worker was killed Monday after a heavy snow load caused a construction project to collapse in Providence.

The Logan Fire Department said the worker was working on a single-car attached garage in the 100 East block of 200 South when the structure collapsed, trapping the person inside.

Crews attempted to rescue the worker, but were unable to get to them in time.

During the rescue attempt, a secondary collapse occurred at the site, but officials said no one was injured.

Fire officials confirmed the heavy snow was the cause of the collapse. A storm Monday hit the Logan area with a large amount of snowfall.

