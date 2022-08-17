Watch Now
Worker suffers serious burns in Salt Lake City construction site fire

Ben Winslow | FOX 13 News
Smoke from a house fire in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City is seen from Utah's Capitol Hill.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 21:18:18-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A construction worker was burned Tuesday afternoon by a fire that ignited suddenly at a site in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials said the approximately 20-year-old man was opening a gas can when an "ignition source" was too close by, which sparked the fire. It is now under investigation.

The victim was taken to a hospital burn center in serious condition, with burns on up to 30 percent of his body.

The incident occurred near 700 E. 18th Avenue at around 4:40 p.m.

Officials said a construction trailer was also burned.

