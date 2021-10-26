Wrong kind of smashing pumpkins wind up on Utah highway

IRON COUNTY, Utah — With apologies to Billy Corgan and the gang, crews in southern Utah had to deal with the wrong kind of smashing pumpkins Monday.

A big mess was caused when a trailer full of soon-to-be jack-o'-lanterns crashed into the center median of Interstate 50 just south of Cedar City, sending the festive squash careening on the highway.

Officials believe weather was a factor in the accident as high winds and snow were in the area at the time, according to Southern Utah University Television.

Because the pulverized pumpkins remained in the center median, traffic was not disrupted and crews were able to clean up the mess Tuesday.