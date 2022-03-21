Wrong-way driver on I-15 stopped in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A wrong-way driver was stopped after traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Centerville on Monday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said it had received a call of a vehicle heading the wrong way on SR-89 in Farmington before driving on to I-15. Troopers were unsuccessful in stopping the driver after hitting the Honda twice, but a Centerville police officer eventually stopped the vehicle as it attempted to exit at Parrish Lane just after 3 p.m.

@MajorNigburUHP / Twitter Honda sits on I-15 ramp after driver stopped for heading the wrong-way in Centerville

No injuries or accidents were caused by the incident, and the driver was taken into custody and faces suspected DUI charges. The exit to northbound I-15 was shutdown to all traffic as police investigated the incident, but has since been reopened.

The stop comes a week after three people were killed in multiple wrong-way accidents across Salt Lake County.