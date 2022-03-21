Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wrong-way driver on I-15 stopped in Centerville

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 18:26:12-04

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A wrong-way driver was stopped after traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Centerville on Monday.

WATCH: UHP, others look for solutions after weekend full of wrong-way crashes

The Utah Highway Patrol said it had received a call of a vehicle heading the wrong way on SR-89 in Farmington before driving on to I-15. Troopers were unsuccessful in stopping the driver after hitting the Honda twice, but a Centerville police officer eventually stopped the vehicle as it attempted to exit at Parrish Lane just after 3 p.m.

Centerville Wron
Honda sits on I-15 ramp after driver stopped for heading the wrong-way in Centerville

No injuries or accidents were caused by the incident, and the driver was taken into custody and faces suspected DUI charges. The exit to northbound I-15 was shutdown to all traffic as police investigated the incident, but has since been reopened.

The stop comes a week after three people were killed in multiple wrong-way accidents across Salt Lake County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere