Wrong-way driver who hit and killed newly married woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison

Angelica and Tenzing Dhondup on their wedding day, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 22:39:48-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A wrong-way driver who hit and killed a woman who was traveling home from her wedding reception in August 2021 will spend up to 15 years in prison, a judge decided Thursday.

The fatal crash happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 in the northbound I-15 collector lanes near 2000 South. The driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Corolla.

Driving the Toyota Corolla was 26-year-old Angelica "Jelly" Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup, who had just been married the day before and was on her way home from her wedding reception when the crash happened.

Another woman was also in the vehicle as a passenger when the crash occurred and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez-Rea pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in May and was sentenced Thursday to between 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison.

