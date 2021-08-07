Woman hit, killed by wrong-way driver on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died early Saturday morning after being hit head-on by a pickup truck going the wrong way on I-15.

Around 1 a.m., a Toyota pickup was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the freeway collector area near 1700 South. It then hit a northbound Toyota Corolla head-on.

The driver of the Corolla, a 26-year-old woman, died from her injuries. Another woman who was a passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a passerby helped the driver and passenger of the pickup out of their vehicle. The driver then stole the bystander's pickup, but UHP troopers were able to quickly stop them and bring them into custody. The passenger fled on foot but later returned to the scene.

UHP says impairment is being investigated as a possible cause.

The victim's name has not yet been released.