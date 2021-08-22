WVC firefighters share a look at Dixie Fire containment efforts

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Some of Utah's firefighters currently in California have shared a behind-the-scenes look as they work to contain the massive Dixie Fire in northern California.

The fire was estimated at 721,298 acres and 37 percent contained as of Sunday. It has destroyed more than 650 homes and is the largest single wildfire in California's history.

Members of the West Valley City Fire Department are part of a task force from Utah, along with other local departments, that was deployed earlier this month to the fire area to help.

The firefighters work long days and long nights — typically 24-hour shifts (with rest in between) that sometimes even stretch to up to 36 hours, WVCFD said Sunday afternoon in a Facebook post.

"They’re all working very hard and doing well. We’re grateful for this awesome team and their willingness to help out our neighbors in the west," the department wrote. "[H]elp us send them some positive thoughts and well wishes!"

