WVC Police looking for witnesses of October crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- West Valley City Police are looking for people who witnessed a car crash in October in order to further their investigation.

Police say an impaired driver in a gray Mazda pickup truck ran a red light on Redwood Road at 3500 South. The truck, which didn't have its headlights on, hit a gray Honda Civic that was turning left. A young woman in the car was badly injured, police said.

The accident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 5.

"There are a few questions that have come up about this accident, so we are looking to talk to anyone who might have witnessed it," WVCPD wrote in a Facebook post.

The department also had a specific potential witness they are looking for: a man in a FedEx uniform and hat whose name might be William. They said they haven't been able to find him through FedEx.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact WVCPD Officer Carter at 801-965-5081.