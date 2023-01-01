WVC police name person of interest in homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police are seeking a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xavier Bernal on December 27, 2022.

The person of interest is 21-year-old Dylan Gregorio Upshaw.

Upshaw is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe that Bernal and Upshaw met outside at the Redwood Apartment complex because that’s where Upshaw lives and where the shooting took place.

Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, also lives in the apartment with Upshaw but has not been seen since the shooting.

Investigators believe the two may be together.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dylan Upshaw or Aracely Guzman is asked to contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.

Tips can be made anonymously at majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov or at 801-965-5200.

