Wyoming trooper barely escapes being hit in highway accident

WYOMING — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was able to walk away safely after nearly being hit in a wild accident.
Video of the close call was shared on Twitter and starts by showing the trooper and his vehicle alongside a highway as he worked on another crash.
Seconds into the video, the trooper notices an out-of-control minivan heading towards him. The trooper jumps out of the way, narrowly missing being run over by the van.
Conditions continue to deteriorate quickly across Wyoming.— Wyoming Highway Patrol (@WYHighwayPatrol) January 5, 2022
One of our troopers recorded this video while working a crash on the Interstate.
Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead.
For the latest road conditions, check https://t.co/drkXW53KVN. pic.twitter.com/xQvVxbOUJU
The highway patrol warned drivers to "please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead" when dealing with the winter driving conditions.