Wyoming trooper barely escapes being hit in highway accident

Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 05, 2022
WYOMING — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was able to walk away safely after nearly being hit in a wild accident.

Video of the close call was shared on Twitter and starts by showing the trooper and his vehicle alongside a highway as he worked on another crash.

Seconds into the video, the trooper notices an out-of-control minivan heading towards him. The trooper jumps out of the way, narrowly missing being run over by the van.

The highway patrol warned drivers to "please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead" when dealing with the winter driving conditions.

