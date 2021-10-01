'Y' Mountain lit up in rainbow colors ahead of LGBTQ+ history month

PROVO, Utah — "Y" Mountain was lit up in rainbow colors Thursday evening ahead of LGBTQ+ History month, which is commemorated during the month of October.

The mountain was lit up in rainbow colors in March of this year to mark the anniversary of when Brigham Young University clarified that same-sex romantic behavior was “not compatible” with its rules.

Read - LGBTQ students at BYU light up the ‘Y’ in rainbow colors

In March, the display was planned by a group of LGBTQ students who attend the university. It is unknown if the same group of students organized the event this time.

The last time the mountain was lit with rainbow lights, Brigham young University Officials released a statement saying that the University did not authorize the event and because the "Y" is BYU property, it would have required prior approval.

No comment has been made by University officials yet on the lighting hosted Thursday night.

The group "BYU Pride" has planned a plethora of events to be hosted throughout the month of October to celebrate LGBTQ+ history month. Some of the events include a "Rainbow Day" on October 1 and a family friendly drag show on October 5.