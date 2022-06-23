HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — It’s been four years since the iconic Utah airshow coined ‘Warriors Over The Wasatch’ has had performers take the skies over Northern Utah.

This weekend, a two-ship from Alberta, Canada will be making their first appearance at the airshow after previously being on the bill for the 2020 show.

“I’ve heard they get really big crowds here I can’t wait to see that,” said David Watson, a pilot and co-owner of the two-ship. David and his brother Drew are the pilots you’ll see from the ground this weekend at the airshow. “We decided to start doing some formation flying and we did some aerobatics and then at some point thought we need to share this a little more than we were.”

David and Drew’s aircraft are similar to those considered a ‘World War II design’. Since it’s been a family venture for decades, the two Harvard’s have been parked in the same hangar for nearly 40 years.

“I just love flying,” said David, as he described some of the maneuvers he and his brother were performing on Thursday morning. “We’ll go up and we’ll do a roll, and a loop, maybe three-and-a-half Gs.”

David and Drew fly roughly a half-dozen airshows each year. They’re excited to do more coming out of the pandemic-related cancellations.