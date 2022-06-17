Yellowstone may reopen next week as flood waters recede

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — While high water levels have receded following the massive flooding that devastated parts of Yellowstone National Park this week, officials said Friday that the park will remain closed until at least next week.

In the latest update on the park's status, Superintendent Cam Sholly said workers are preparing to reopen the West, South, and East entrances "as early as next week" for the south loop, but did not give a firm date.

The new report claims water levels have gone down "substantially over the past 24 hours."

Since Monday, the National Park Service has been assessing the flood damage with surrounding communities, counties and states. The agencies are collaborating on reopening strategies, according to the release.

Park officials said all employees who lost housing during the flooding have been relocated to new housing areas, and all power has been restored to the park.

“We have made tremendous progress in a very short amount of time but have long way to go,” said Sholly. “All emergency and life safety objectives within the park have been accomplished or stabilized within the first 96 hours of the flood event, without major injury or death.

"We have an aggressive plan for recovery in the north and resumption of operations in the south. We appreciate the tremendous support from National Park Service and Department of Interior leadership, in addition to our surrounding Congressional delegations, governors, counties, communities, and other partners. This first 96 hours has been critical to be able to focus on our life safety objectives and stabilizing emergency conditions while preparing plans for recovery.”

Crews have cleared the mud and rockslides from Dunraven Pass and other areas in the north and south loops.

Federal highway teams are working on cost estimates and timelines to repair damaged roads in and near the park. A new road is expected to be built between Mammoth and Gardiner in a different corridor from the previous road.