Yelp's 2021 Top 10 restaurants in Salt Lake City

Posted at 7:43 AM, Oct 28, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Everyone has their favorite spots when it comes to getting a bite to eat.

Which is why Yelp's list of the 10 best restaurants in Salt Lake City is sure to stir some debate.

  1. The Copper Onion - Downtown
  2. Carson Kitchen - Downtown
  3. Purgatory - Downtown
  4. HallPass - Downtown
  5. The Ivy - Downtown
  6. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade - Ballpark
  7. White Horse - Downtown
  8. HSL - Central City
  9. Cajun Boil - Central City
  10. Red Iguana - Fairpark

The list is based on Yelp user reviews from locals and tourists alike, so if you don't see your favorite on this list, go ahead and rate them so they rise on the list.

