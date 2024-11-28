You can bring alcohol back to Utah… if you follow these rules

SALT LAKE CITY — How do some Utahns return home?

If they’re traveling with alcohol, the return looks a lot like it would have during Prohibition.

“I sometimes hide it under a blanket in the back (of the car),” said Ann Murphy, who was describing her out-of-state purchases as she was buying bottles at a Utah-run wine store last week, “because I'm not sure what the rules are.”

Bottles and cans can ride in the open. The Utah Legislature in 2020 loosened the liquor laws, allowing individuals to bring up to 9 liters of alcohol — equal to a case of wine — into the state for private consumption.

Some airlines will even carry your booze.

Here are some things to know: