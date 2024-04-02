You can now stay in a house at one of Utah's most spectacular state parks

GUNLOCK, Utah — Imagine waking up each morning inside a home just a short walk from one of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders in the Beehive State.

It's possible now, thanks to brand new houses that are open to be reserved by the public at Gunlock State Park in southwest Utah.

Video below shows majestic Gunlock State Park waterfalls:

Gunlock falls flowing

Park officials announced Tuesday that its new tiny houses are now online and available for reservations for the 2024 spring and summer season. While the park has long offered sites for camping, the new cabins will offer a less-rustic experience.

Gunlock State Park is just a short trip from St. George, and the reservoir is a great site for boating, fishing and swimming. But it's the majestic waterfalls among the red rocks that have always been the park's calling card.

Gunlock State Park Tiny house kitchen in Gunlock State Park

Because the waterfalls are such an attraction, the park often gets busy when they're flowing. That makes the new tiny houses even more of an attractive option.

Gunlock State Park View inside bedroom of tiny house inside Gunlock State Park

There are a few restrictions for the tiny houses, mainly no pets are allowed and a 2-night stay is required, but CLICK HERE to reserve a cabin if you're interested in a spectacular experience.

