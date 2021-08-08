Young boy critically burned by fire in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A young boy is in critical condition after he was burned by a fire in a Salt Lake City alleyway.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police and fire crews were dispatched to an alley behind a home on Gillespie Avenue, in the Poplar Grove area of the city.

Two young boys were involved, and one of them suffered critical burns. Officials could not give the children's ages but said they were pre-teens.

Paramedics immediately took the boy to Primary Children's Hospital, and firefighters put out the flames with the help of at least one citizen, according to SLC Police.

Police say there were adults in the area, but none were in the alley with the kids when the fire broke out. An investigation is underway to determine what happened.