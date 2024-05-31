Young business owners will showcase their products and goods at all kids market

TOOLE COUNTY — From 3D dragons, homemade baked goods, to jewelry and even fried Filipino spring rolls called lumpia, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market at Stansbury Park had it all.

The two-day event from May 30 to 31st, organized by non-profit Children's Entrepreneur Market featured nearly 50 booths of children, ages 5-17, selling all kinds of products.

“The kids have to do completely everything,” said. Lauren Higham, Salt Lake manager profit Children's Entrepreneur Market. “Once they sell, they have to handle the money, they have to do the goods, they have to do everything. So if there's cooking involved, the kids have to be able to do it.”

The program began in 2017 in Utah and now operates in 25 states. According to Higham, the non-profit and its markets was founded because of a law called the Lemonade Law, which allows kids in Utah to not have to worry about the police

shutting down their lemonade stands and other business at home. Under state law SB 81 that passed with overwhelming, bipartisan support, cities and counties cannot require a business license or permit for any business operated by a minor.

For siblings Hayden and Jace Maxwell, who make and sell their own 3D printed dragons and cotton candy, it’s a chance to interact with others.

“I am mainly out here to meet people,” Jace said. “Its so nice to meet people and make new friends.”

The market was surely bustling. Some kids were even outside their booths shouting and hustling their items, like homemade cheesecake, pulled pork nachos, crochet stuffed animals and knitted hats.

“I like selling things, said Harper Kennedy Ford who sells an array of baked goods and lemonade. “I like working with people.”

A child’s first table will cost $25, which is reduced to $20 for future events. Kids are given a T-shirt and will learn the basics of entrepreneurship through the program’s websiteHigham added.