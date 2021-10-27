Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Young man rescued after losing drone in Farmington Canyon

items.[0].image.alt
Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue
Davis County Rescue.jpg
Posted at 10:49 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 00:49:34-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A young man was rescued Tuesday after he became lost in Farmington Canyon while searching for a drone.

The Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team said the individual, whose age or name was not released, had "cliffed out with wet clothes" as the evening approached.

Mountain teams located the young man and were able to dress him in dry clothing and hoist him down the mountain through the use of a helicopter.

The young man's parents were waiting at the landing zone upon his arrival and officials shared a photo of the group hugging following the rescue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere