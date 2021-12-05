Young Utah mother passes away after fight with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — A young Utah mother who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in the beginning of November passed away on Thursday evening.

23-year-old Dezi Scopesi tested positive for the virus on October 29 and was shortly after hospitalized and attached to a ventilator.

When FOX 13 spoke to her family in November, they said she chose to postpone receiving the COVID-19 vaccine until after she finished nursing her 14-month-old son.

In an update on their Gofundme page, Dezi's family shared their appreciation for the community outreach during this difficult time.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we let you all know…our sweet Dezi passed away on Thursday evening," the Gofundme reads. "We feel so much strength and comfort from the endless love and support we have received from all of you."

More than $37,000 was raised for Dezi's family. Click here to donate to the Gofundme as the family navigates hospital and funeral expenses.