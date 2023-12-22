'Your truck is not a snowmobile;' Wasatch County team rescues trucks stuck in snow

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — You're truck is not a snowmobile.

Words of wisdom shared by the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team after crews were forced to rescue two trucks stuck in the snow Thursday.

Dispatch operators only received a short 911 call at 8:55 p.m. saying "we are stranded in Center Creek," before deploying multiple teams to assist in the rescue.

When crews arrived, one of the trucks had managed to free itself from the snow and was on the way down the mountain, while the other was firmly stuck and needed the assistance of the rescue team.