Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Your truck is not a snowmobile;' Wasatch County team rescues trucks stuck in snow

Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 18:17:27-05

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — You're truck is not a snowmobile.

Words of wisdom shared by the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team after crews were forced to rescue two trucks stuck in the snow Thursday.

Dispatch operators only received a short 911 call at 8:55 p.m. saying "we are stranded in Center Creek," before deploying multiple teams to assist in the rescue.

When crews arrived, one of the trucks had managed to free itself from the snow and was on the way down the mountain, while the other was firmly stuck and needed the assistance of the rescue team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere