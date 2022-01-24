Zion cabin most-liked Airbnb home on Instagram

HILDALE, Utah — The beauty of Utah's Zion National Park often gains the oooohs and ahhhhs, but now it's a nearby home that is gathering all the attention.

Airbnb announced Monday that an A-frame cabin in Hildale was the company's most "liked" home on Instagram in 2021.

Airbnb

The one-bedroom, one-bath Zion EcoCabin has a 4.9-star review and features "breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the southern side of the Zion Mountains," the description reads.

Airbnb

Airbnb says the cabin offers a "unique glamping experience," but it will cost you as the home goes for $645 a night.

Airbnb

The company said Utah Airbnb hosts with only one listing earned $10 million last year.