Zion National Park has fun with massive Facebook, Instagram outages

Associated Press
Posted at 2:43 PM, Oct 04, 2021
SPRINGDALE, Utah — As Facebook and Instagram users sulk over the lack of connectivity with their beloved social media platforms, one of Utah's most popular attractions has a novel solution: Go outside!

The Twitter account of Zion National Park, which is still working, suggested that people do what they did before technology took over everyone's lives.

"Maybe you should go outside and touch some grass...," wrote the account.

In another tweet, the park used the hashtag #SocialMediaDown in referencing the slim opportunity it currently has to grab people's attention while their favorite online pastimes are down and out.

"Ok, calm down, be cool... don't blow this... Hey, how about that outdoors? Pretty neat, huh? So do you come here often?"

In the event the great outdoors can't entice users from their smartphones, the Zion Twitter account also offered up coloring pages for people to rediscover artistic activities from way back, like the early 2000s.

All of the Facebook family of social media sites, including Instagram, TikTok, and Whatsapp have been down since early Monday. The company has said they are aware of the outages and have been working to bring them back online.

