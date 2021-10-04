Zion National Park has fun with massive Facebook, Instagram outages

SPRINGDALE, Utah — As Facebook and Instagram users sulk over the lack of connectivity with their beloved social media platforms, one of Utah's most popular attractions has a novel solution: Go outside!

The Twitter account of Zion National Park, which is still working, suggested that people do what they did before technology took over everyone's lives.

"Maybe you should go outside and touch some grass...," wrote the account.

In another tweet, the park used the hashtag #SocialMediaDown in referencing the slim opportunity it currently has to grab people's attention while their favorite online pastimes are down and out.

"Ok, calm down, be cool... don't blow this... Hey, how about that outdoors? Pretty neat, huh? So do you come here often?"

#SocialMediaDown? Ok, calm down, be cool... don't blow this...



Hey, how about that outdoors? Pretty neat, huh? So do you come here often?https://t.co/CCgO34Htty pic.twitter.com/YDOkDTAOyc — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) October 4, 2021

In the event the great outdoors can't entice users from their smartphones, the Zion Twitter account also offered up coloring pages for people to rediscover artistic activities from way back, like the early 2000s.

Maybe you want to take a hint from Facebook & Instagram and get offline for the day... well, print off a few of our coloring pages from https://t.co/GaaaZXCU9t

We even have recreations of some famous plein air paintings for you to make your own masterpiece ;) pic.twitter.com/oXQhd8vDEE — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) October 4, 2021

All of the Facebook family of social media sites, including Instagram, TikTok, and Whatsapp have been down since early Monday. The company has said they are aware of the outages and have been working to bring them back online.