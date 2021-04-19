Watch
Child rescued from railroad tracks seconds before train arrives

Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 19, 2021
MUMBAI — Dramatic video shows a child falling onto railroad tracks Satuday and being rescued just seconds before a train arrives at a station in India.

The country's Ministry of Railways released video Monday that shows the child falling on the tracks at the Vangani Station in Mumbai.

As a train is seen moving into the station, Mayur Shelkhe, a railroad employee, swoops in to save the child before the train speeds by, CNN reports.

"We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty," the ministry said of Shelkhe.

