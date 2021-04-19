Child rescued from railroad tracks seconds before train arrives

MUMBAI — Dramatic video shows a child falling onto railroad tracks Satuday and being rescued just seconds before a train arrives at a station in India.

The country's Ministry of Railways released video Monday that shows the child falling on the tracks at the Vangani Station in Mumbai.

A Good Samaritan:



At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child.



We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

As a train is seen moving into the station, Mayur Shelkhe, a railroad employee, swoops in to save the child before the train speeds by, CNN reports.

"We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty," the ministry said of Shelkhe.