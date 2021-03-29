Menu

Container ship stuck in Suez Canal 'partially refloated'

Mohamed Elshahed/AP
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway is seen Saturday, March 27, 2021. Tugboats and a specialized suction dredger worked to dislodge a giant container ship that has been stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal for the past three days, blocking a crucial waterway for global shipping. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed)
Posted at 10:23 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 00:23:37-04

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A canal services firm says salvage teams have “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that remains wedged across the Suez Canal, without providing further details about when the vessel would be wedged free.

Leth Agencies said early Monday that the modest breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers during spring tide.

The firm said it was awaiting confirmation of the refloating from the Suez Canal Authority.

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given became stuck in the canal last Tuesday and has held up $9 billion in global trade each day.

