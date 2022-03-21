Dangerous 'Flying Tesla' stunt leads to search for suspects

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles are looking for a driver involved in a weekend stunt that has turned into a viral video.

The video shows a Tesla Model S "flying" after it sped up a hill and landed on the other side of the road. According to KTTV, the car was airborne for at least 50 feet before crashing into two parked cars.

The stunt was caught on camera by several people along the street in the Echo Park neighborhood. One YouTube channel has received over one million views after sharing video of the "flying" car.

Police have no description of the driver behind the wheel of the rented Tesla who faces hit-and-run charges.