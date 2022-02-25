Delta suspends ties with Russian airline after Ukraine invasion

SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Air Lines, one of Utah's largest employers, announced it has suspended its partnership with a Russian airline following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement Friday, Delta said it "has withdrawn our codeshare services operated in conjunction with Russian national airline, Aeroflot, effective immediately."

Salt Lake City International Airport serves as one of Delta's largest hubs and the airline employs over 4,000 in the state.

According to CNBC, the partnership between Delta and Aeroflot allowed passengers of each carrier to book seats on the other.

"We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes," the company said.

Delta officials added that the airline does not operate flights in and out of Ukraine or Russia.

Since Thursday's early morning invasion, several companies have cut ties with Aeroflot, including soccer powerhouse Manchester United who ended its sponsorship agreement with the airline. The British government also banned Aeroflot, along with other Russian airlines, from British airspace, CNN reports.