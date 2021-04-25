Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

Indonesia navy declares lost sub with 53 aboard sunk

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Ireng/AP
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala, another submarine that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for the submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for all the crew on board slim. Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng)
Indonesia Submarine
Posted at 11:05 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 01:05:11-04

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military has declared its missing submarine sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days.

The announcement apparently ends hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive.

The navy said Saturday the presence of an oil slick and items from the vessel were clear proof it sank.

Indonesia had earlier considered the vessel as just missing, but said its oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.

The cause of the disappearance was still uncertain. The navy had previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere