Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
A Capitol Police officer patrols with a rifle at the site where a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Washington. A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Capitol Police
Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 05, 2021
WASHINGTON — The death of another U.S. Capitol Police officer has exacerbated problems for a department months after the worst moment in its history — the storming of the Capitol by violent insurrectionists — and placed new urgency on lawmakers considering proposals to bolster the agency.

The head of the Capitol Police union says officers are “reeling” following the death Friday of Officer Billy Evans, who was rammed by a vehicle driven by a man believed to be suffering from delusions and suicidal thoughts.

The chair of the police union says hundreds of officers are considering retirement or finding work elsewhere.

