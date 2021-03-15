London police chief says she won't quit after vigil clashes

LONDON (AP) — The head of London’s Metropolitan Police force has defended her officers’ actions and says she doesn't intend to resign.

Cressida Dick has come under heavy criticism for the way police treated some protesters during a vigil for Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old woman whom one of the same force's officers is accused of murdering.

Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to remember the slain woman and protest violence against women, but the vigil ended with clashes between police and those attending.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and the capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, have called for investigations into the policing. Police said “enforcement action was necessary” because of the risk of COVID-19.