Menu

Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

London police chief says she won't quit after vigil clashes

items.[0].image.alt
Yui Mok/AP
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick arrives at New Scotland Yard in London, Sunday March 14, 2021, the day after hundreds of people disregarded a judge's ruling and police requests by gathering at Clapham Common in honor of Sarah Everard. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend’s apartment and was found dead a week later. The slaying sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a Metropolitan Police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Britain Woman Slain
Posted at 11:08 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 01:10:29-04

LONDON (AP) — The head of London’s Metropolitan Police force has defended her officers’ actions and says she doesn't intend to resign.

Cressida Dick has come under heavy criticism for the way police treated some protesters during a vigil for Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old woman whom one of the same force's officers is accused of murdering.

Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to remember the slain woman and protest violence against women, but the vigil ended with clashes between police and those attending.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and the capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, have called for investigations into the policing. Police said “enforcement action was necessary” because of the risk of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere