Man dies after using epoxy adhesive instead of condom during sex

Posted at 1:09 PM, Aug 25, 2021
AHMEDABAD, India — A man who used epoxy resin instead of a condom during sex has died.

FOX News reports Salman Mirza and his fiance had taken drugs before deciding to have sex. When the couple didn't have protection, the 25-year-old Mirza used the adhesive instead of a condom.

Police say Mirza was found unconscious inside an Ahmedabad hotel room and taken to the hospital where he later died. The resin is believed to have caused multiple organ failure, according to the report.

An investigation into Mirza's death is underway.

