NORAD 'Santa Tracker' follows St. Nick on Christmas Eve trip

SALT LAKE CITY — For decades, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. But on Christmas Eve, the group takes on a more important mission: Tracking Santa Claus.

NORAD has been tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey for over 60 years and will do so tonight as he makes his way to deliver toys and good tidings across the world.