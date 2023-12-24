Watch Now
NewsNation/World

Actions

NORAD 'Santa Tracker' follows St. Nick on Christmas Eve trip

Santa Claus Has An Actual Phone Number Your Kids Can Call
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Santa Claus Has An Actual Phone Number Your Kids Can Call
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 16:39:40-05

SALT LAKE CITY — For decades, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. But on Christmas Eve, the group takes on a more important mission: Tracking Santa Claus.

Watch LIVE below as Santa travels the world on the NORAD "Santa Tracker":

NORAD has been tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey for over 60 years and will do so tonight as he makes his way to deliver toys and good tidings across the world.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere