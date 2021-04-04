Watch
Pope urges hope amid 'darkness' of pandemic in Easter vigil

Remo Casilli/AP
Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil in a nearly empty St. Peter's Basilica as coronavirus pandemic restrictions stay in place for a second year running, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Remo Casilli/Pool photo via AP)
Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 03, 2021
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging his coronavirus-weary flock to not lose hope even through the continued “dark months” of the pandemic.

Francis made the appeal for hope as he celebrated a scaled-back Easter vigil service in St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday.

Due to social-distancing norms, only about 200 masked people were allowed to attend the service, which marks the period between Christ’s crucifixion and his joyous resurrection on Easter Sunday.

For the second year in a row, the Vatican cut out the traditional sacrament of baptism for a handful of adults to limit the chance of contagion.

This year’s vigil service also started earlier than usual to respect Italy’s 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew.

