Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

Stalled at first jab: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

items.[0].image.alt
Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, boxes of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the COVAX global initiative arrive at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia. COVAX is providing vaccines to poorer countries lacking the clout to negotiate for them on their own, but it has only cleared 2 million doses in the past two weeks because nearly all deliveries through the program are blocked until as late as June. On March 25, COVAX announced a major setback in its vaccine rollout because a surge in infections in India had caused the Serum Institute of India to cater to domestic demand, resulting in a delay in global shipments of up to 90 million doses. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)
Virus Outbreak COVAX Shortages
Posted at 11:35 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 01:35:54-04

LONDON (AP) — As many as 60 countries might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program intended to help some of the world's poorest nations are blocked until as late as June.

The COVAX initiative is designed to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate on their own for scarce supplies.

In the past two weeks, only 2 million doses were cleared for shipment to 92 countries through the program, the same amount injected in Britain alone.

Internal World Health Organization documents obtained by The Associated Press say uncertain deliveries are causing some countries to lose faith in COVAX.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere