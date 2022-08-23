Watch
Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record

Virginia Mayo/AP
Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 09:58:51-04

CHARLEROI, Belgium — A Belgian-British teenage pilot is set to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane. Mack Rutherford landed Tuesday in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey.

Weather permitting, the 17-year-old aviator is due to land in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday, some five months after setting out. That would break the record set by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow in 2021.

Rutherford is flying a fast ultralight Shark with a cruising speed reaching 300 kph (186 mph). It’s the same kind of aircraft his 19-year-old sister Zara used to set the world record in January for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

