$2.1 million bounty offered for capture of Bigfoot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is offering a bounty of $2.1 million for the capture of the legendary creature Bigfoot.

Bigfoot tracking permits will soon be sold at certain businesses, according to KOKH.

The only rule in collecting the huge bounty is that Bigfoot must be captured alive and unharmed, and no laws can be broken during its capture.

The area near the Ouachita Mountains in Southeast Oklahoma reports the ninth most Bigfoot sightings in the world.

State lawmakers hope the large bounty for Bigfoot will increase tourism to the area.