300,000+ air fryers recalled due to burn hazard

WASHINGTON — Over 300,000 air fryers have been recalled by due to possible burn hazards caused by parts that can break.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall for the Empower Brands PowerX DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers.

"The egg-shaped air fryers have two baskets that can be used separately or optionally combined into one large single basket. The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors," the CPSC reported.

The connector used to combine two food baskets inside the air fryer can break.

As of last week, there have been 41 reports of the air fryer breaking during use, including three reports of burns.

The air fryers were sold from August 2021 through October 2023 at Target, Walmart, Kohls and other nationwide stores.