5 killed in Nevada medical flight crash outside Reno

STAGECOACH, Nev. — Five people were killed late Friday in a medical services plane crash in western Nevada.

Officials with Care Flight said their aircraft went off the radar at 9:45 p.m. near Stagecoach, and later learned the plane had crashed and there were no survivors.

Stagecoach is located about 40 miles southeast of Reno.

The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member.

According to a social media post, Care Flight is a service of from REMSA Health, which is headquartered in Nevada and Utah-based Guardian Flight. It's not known if the crew on board the plane were based in Utah or Nevada.

"The Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash which is under investigation," the post read.

Due to the crash, all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company, including those in Utah, have been paused.