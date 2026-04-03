A-10 aircraft hit by Iranian air defenses, second US aircraft to go down in the Middle East

WASHINGTON — A U.S. A-10 aircraft has been hit by Iranian air defenses, Iranian state media reported, citing Iran's Army public relations office.

The Associated Press reported earlier that a second U.S. Air Force combat aircraft had gone down in the Middle East on Friday.

No other information was immediately known; however, some sources say the lone pilot has been rescued. The Pentagon and White House did not immediately comment.

The A-10, also known by the nickname Warthog, is a single-seat aircraft.

