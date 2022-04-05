AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Washington state

BOTHELL, Washington — Faith Collins, 3, was abducted from outside her home in Bothell, Washington.

Authorities say Faith’s mother returned home and took her first child into her apartment. When she went back outside, she realized that her car was gone and was still inside the car.

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

Authorities are also looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with front end damage and Washington license plate BWW8403.

Anyone with information should call 911.