Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

Noreen Nasir/AP
Grace Pai, director of organizing at Chicago’s Asian Americans Advancing Justice branch, works on her computer in her apartment Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Chicago. Pai and others have been busy working with community members as Asian Americans reel from Tuesday’s Atlanta-area shootings by a gunman who killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. “To think that someone targeted three Asian-owned businesses that were staffed by Asian American women … and didn’t have race or gender in mind is just absurd,” Pai said. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
Posted at 11:46 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:56:29-04

A deadly rampage at three Georgia massage businesses, where the employees were mostly of Asian descent, has prompted Asian American women to openly share stories of being sexually harassed or demeaned based on their race.

They say dealing with men who cling to a perpetual narrative that Asian women are exotic and submissive is a frequent occurrence they’re forced to tolerate.

While the suspect, a 21-year-old white man, hasn’t been charged with hate crimes, advocates and scholars say race is an inherent component in Tuesday's killings in the Atlanta area that points to a larger discussion on the deep history of fetishizing Asian women.

