Bah humbug! Neighboring state warns against holiday light cars

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — By the looks of things, Ebenezer Scrooge (pre-enlightenment) has taken over the governorship of Utah's neighbor to the east.

How else to explain why Wyoming officials are putting the kibosh on a modern holiday tradition that has nearly equaled the popularity of Santa's sleigh?

In a recent social media post, the Wyoming Highway Patrol warned against festive drivers wrapping Christmas lights on their cars.

While the department admitted the lights "might look cool and be festive," they added that it is illegal and violates a specific law.

You know, the ever-popular W.S. 31-5-928 which clearly states that "no person shall drive or move any vehicle or equipment upon any highway with any lamp or device thereon capable of displaying a red or blue light visible from directly in front of the center thereof."

Utah code has a similar law restricting the display of blue lights, but only from directly in front of the center of the vehicle.

By the looks of the vehicle in the photo and from vehicles seen across Utah spreading good cheer, it's not clear whether anyone would ever confuse them with a police car. In fact, several people commented on the post saying the same thing.

"I saw this car this weekend and I absolutely did not confuse it with a patrol car," wrote Jordan.

So while everyone appreciates the efforts and hard work put in by all law enforcement officials, many believe this holiday edict is a serious lump of coal dumped in the driver's seat.

