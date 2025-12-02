Bandit Bender: Suspect in Virginia liquor store burglary passes out in bathroom

HANOVER COUNTY, Virginia — The lead suspect in a Black Friday break-in at a Virginia liquor store was caught by police passed out in the store's bathroom.

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter posted about the break-in on social media on Tuesday. They say that Saturday morning, Officer Martin was called to an Ashland ABC store where she found someone had broken in and ransacked several shelves.

It was a surprise to Officer Martin when she found the suspect, a very intoxicated raccoon, passed out in the store's bathroom.

Officials say they secured the masked bandit and took him to a local shelter to sober up. Luckily, officers say that he had zero signs of injury (other than the hangover).

The raccoon was released into the wild after.