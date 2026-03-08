Weber State hockey team seeks donations ahead of Nationals

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber State club hockey team has a 38-2 record and a shot at a national championship. Now, they are rallying community support to help fund their trip to compete in St. Louis.

Unlike NCAA Division I programs, club teams do not receive much institutional funding or attention.

"We are a self-funded team, so everyone has to pay dues and that's how we travel throughout the year," senior Kevin Norwood said.

Despite the financial challenges, the players say they compete for something bigger than themselves.

"It's not yourself. You're not playing for yourself. You're playing for the guy that's sitting to your right and left on the bench," freshman Cooper James said.

The team has built a loyal fan base in northern Utah. Misty Huffaker and her husband have followed the team for years.

"I love watching these guys just go at it and be the best that they can be out there. It's amazing to watch," Huffaker said.

It was Huffaker who reached out to let FOX 13 News know about the team's fundraising effort.

"I feel just pride, and I'm just like, 'Let's go, let's go get 'em, guys,'" Huffaker said.

Her husband, Troy Huffaker, has no doubts about the team's potential.

"They're unstoppable this year," Troy Huffaker said.

The players say the fan support pushes them to perform.

"It makes you want to play harder for the logo on your chest," James said.

Norwood said the backing from the community means everything to the team.

"It makes it so much more fun to go play in front of fans instead of just an empty rink. Just you feel the support helps you through everything," Norwood said.

The team departs for the national club tournament in St. Louis on Tuesday.

You can donate to the team's fundraiser HERE.