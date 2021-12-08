Behold the wonder of an 850-pound pot brownie

NORWOOD, Mass. — If anyone has a severe case of the munchies, a cannabis company in Massachusetts has the answer in a massive pot brownie.

To celebrate National Brownie Day on Wednesday, MariMed Inc. baked an 850 pound, 3-feet-by-3-feet square brownie that contains 20,000 mg of THC, according to the Associated Press.

The brownie was also a good way to promote the company's new line of cannabis-infused edibles.

A spokesperon for MariMed Inc. says the brownie will be sold to a "medical marijuana patient" for a price yet to be determined.