Behold the wonder of an 850-pound pot brownie

Jon Simon
Cannabis company MariMed unveils the World's Largest Cannabis Infused Brownie to celebrate the December 7th, 2021 launch of its Bubby's Baked brand. 
Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 08, 2021
NORWOOD, Mass. — If anyone has a severe case of the munchies, a cannabis company in Massachusetts has the answer in a massive pot brownie.

To celebrate National Brownie Day on Wednesday, MariMed Inc. baked an 850 pound, 3-feet-by-3-feet square brownie that contains 20,000 mg of THC, according to the Associated Press.

The brownie was also a good way to promote the company's new line of cannabis-infused edibles.

A spokesperon for MariMed Inc. says the brownie will be sold to a "medical marijuana patient" for a price yet to be determined.

