Biden fine after stumbling on stairs to Air Force One

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A White House official says President Joe Biden is "doing fine" after he stumbled multiple times on the stairs to Air Force One Friday.

Biden was preparing to depart Joint Base Andrews for Atlanta when he was caught on camera falling three times on the steps.

“I can tell you he’s doing fine, he’s preparing for the trip today, and he’s doing just great,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, according to Yahoo! News.

Even one of Biden's biggest critics, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) came to the president's defense, saying President Trump had often said the climbing the stairs to the airplane was extremely difficult.