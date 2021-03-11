Biden to direct states to make vaccines available to all by May 1, report says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will direct states to make all American adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, the Associated Press reports.

Biden will reportedly make that demand in his televised national address Thursday night.

According to CNN reporter Phil Mattingly, Biden will also set July 4 as a "timeline for things to be 'closer to normal' - i.e. i.e. small gatherings and barbecues – if progress continues in vaccination & mitigation efforts."

Biden is also expected to stress that the "fight is far from over." But he'll say the nation will be in a "far better place" by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president's address.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has previously said that he expects to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday without wearing a mask.

