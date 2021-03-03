Menu

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds unite for new 'Super Delta' formation

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds / @AFThunderbirds
Thunderbirds and Blue Angels
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 03, 2021
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — Just because air shows have been canceled across the globe due to the pandemic doesn't mean the stars of the sky can't go out and have a little fun.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds shared a photo of the unit working with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to create a new "Super Delta" formation.

The formation combines the F-16 Fighting Falcons and F/A-18 Super Hornets used by the elite units in a 12-plane spectacular over the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.

Joint training opportunities during the pandemic led to the formation, and "serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe," the Thunderbirds tweeted.

A virtual debut of the full flight showcasing the formation will be seen during the nationwide National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall.

