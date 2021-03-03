Blue Angels, Thunderbirds unite for new 'Super Delta' formation

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — Just because air shows have been canceled across the globe due to the pandemic doesn't mean the stars of the sky can't go out and have a little fun.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds shared a photo of the unit working with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to create a new "Super Delta" formation.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds / @AFThunderbirds

The formation combines the F-16 Fighting Falcons and F/A-18 Super Hornets used by the elite units in a 12-plane spectacular over the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.

Joint training opportunities during the pandemic led to the formation, and "serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe," the Thunderbirds tweeted.

For the first time ever, the Thunderbirds and @BlueAngels debut a F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation known as the “Super Delta” during a joint training evolution today over the Imperial Valley.



Full flight imagery will be released Memorial Day weekend pic.twitter.com/AttrUCvjZi — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) March 2, 2021

A virtual debut of the full flight showcasing the formation will be seen during the nationwide National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall.