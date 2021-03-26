Boss pays off former employee in pennies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — An employee who quit his job in November finally received his final paycheck, and now it's no mystery why he left in the first place.

Since leaving A OK Walker Autoworks in George, Andreas Flaten was having trouble getting his last paycheck. He even contacted the Georgia Department of Labor for some help, WAGA reported.

Flaten's boss eventually paid up this month by leaving $915 in pennies sitting in a pile in front of Flaten's home. Even worse, the pennies were covered in oil.

The boss also left an expletive-filled goodbye note on top of the pennies.

Flaten estimates there are 91,515 pennies weighing 504 pounds. Each night he cleans off the pennies with soap, vinegar and water.

"I think that’s going to be a lot of work for money I’ve already worked for," he said. "It’s going to be hours upon hours of just thing to clean this money up so that it’s even able to be spent. It’s definitely not fair at all."

WAGA said it contacted Flaten's former boss who said that he paid his old employee in legal U.S. currency and refused to be a part of the story.